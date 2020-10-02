Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.61

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.61 and traded as high as $33.72. Quebecor shares last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 363,253 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on QBR.B shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.64. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.43.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

