QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Shares of QUIK opened at $3.11 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.86.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 87.38% and a negative net margin of 143.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 882,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 571,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

