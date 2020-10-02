QunQun Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $18.94, $32.15 and $20.33. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $152,937.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.10 or 0.05151298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $33.94, $18.94, $7.50, $24.43, $5.60, $50.98, $20.33, $13.77, $10.39, $51.55 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

