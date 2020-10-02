Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of QRTEB opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series B had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

