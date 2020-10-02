RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised RADCOM from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RDCM opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.85. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 326,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 375,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.