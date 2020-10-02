Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 455,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,000.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RANJF opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78. Randstad has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $57.85.
Randstad Company Profile
