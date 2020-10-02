Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 455,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,000.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJF opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78. Randstad has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $57.85.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

