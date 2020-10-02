Raymond James Analysts Give Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) a C$4.35 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$4.35 price objective on Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.20 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$25,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$347,805.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.