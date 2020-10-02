Raymond James Reiterates “$28.00” Price Target for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDP. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -86.61 and a beta of 1.60. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 213.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 294,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

