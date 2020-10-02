Raymond James Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.60.

TSE LUN opened at C$7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 105.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.01. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$654.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.92%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,466,080. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

