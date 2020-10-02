RChain (REV) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. RChain has a market cap of $9.53 million and $270,089.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, IDEX and ChaoEX. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00251361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00085678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.01527620 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00169190 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Bitinka, BitMart, OOOBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

