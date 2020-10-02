Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RCON stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

