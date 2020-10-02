Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
RCON stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.
About Recon Technology
