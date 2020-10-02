Red Pulse Phoenix Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $103,922.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

