Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Reeds stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. Reeds has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Reeds had a negative return on equity of 6,555.67% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Reeds will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

