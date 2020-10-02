Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 2,725,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,005,398.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,938.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rekor Systems (REKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.