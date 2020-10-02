Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.33.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RLAY opened at $42.60 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($6.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($5.68). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.