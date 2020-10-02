REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 0.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

