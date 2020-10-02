Renaissance Gold (CVE:REN) Shares Up 7%

Renaissance Gold Inc (CVE:REN) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. 70,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 103,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a market cap of $24.67 million and a P/E ratio of -17.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a current ratio of 16.76.

Renaissance Gold Company Profile (CVE:REN)

Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.

