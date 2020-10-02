Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RNST. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. Renasant has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renasant will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 143.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Renasant by 41.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Renasant by 140.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 68,592 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

