RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RNLSY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. RENAULT S A/ADR has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $12.26.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

