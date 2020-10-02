Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RTOKY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.89. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $37.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rentokil Initial (RTOKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.