Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Repro Med Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

KRMD stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 25,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,323,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

