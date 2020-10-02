Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

Get Republic Bancorp Inc. KY alerts:

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 24.79%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Vogt acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $126,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,875.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 185.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 83.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.