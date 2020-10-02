Rexnord Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rexnord in a report issued on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. Rexnord’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

NYSE:RXN opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 47.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.