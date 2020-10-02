Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RYTM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $999.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.