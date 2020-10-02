Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $571.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.88. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,300. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

