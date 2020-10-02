Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.29

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.29 and traded as high as $35.94. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 102,668 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.33.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$248.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.4866117 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.70, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,765,186.50. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 58,700 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.95, for a total value of C$2,051,283.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,226,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$147,713,150.73. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $3,231,150.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

