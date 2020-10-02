Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMNI. Benchmark began coverage on Rimini Street in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rimini Street in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Rimini Street stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.27. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 84,685 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $451,371.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,686.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,293 shares of company stock worth $1,979,499. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

