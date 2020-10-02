Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Rimini Street in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

RMNI opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $222.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.27. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 84,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $451,371.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,686.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,499. Corporate insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rimini Street by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rimini Street by 43.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rimini Street by 123.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.