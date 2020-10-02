RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.07.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.33 on Thursday. RMR Group has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.23.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $138.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in RMR Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 223,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in RMR Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 117,503 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in RMR Group by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 82,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

