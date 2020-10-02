Robin Hallam Sells 15,000 Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd (LON:AA4) Stock

Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd (LON:AA4) insider Robin Hallam sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £6,900 ($9,016.07).

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus stock opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.42) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.87. Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84 ($1.10).

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

