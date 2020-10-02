Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 376.62.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

