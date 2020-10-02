Rocket Pool Achieves Market Cap of $29.10 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00026998 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $29.10 million and $1.22 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00044115 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.93 or 0.05130155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009558 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00033140 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

