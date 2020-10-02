Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in September

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCKHF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Rockhopper Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

