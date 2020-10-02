Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosetta Stone Inc., based in Arlington, Va, is a leading provider of technology-based language learning solutions consisting of software, online services and audio practice tools, primarily under the Rosetta Stone brand. Rosetta Stone offers its self-study language learning solutions in 31 languages. Its customers include individuals, educational institutions, armed forces, government agencies and corporations. Rosetta Stone, Inc. also provides an online peer-to-peer practice environment, known as SharedTalk, at www.sharedtalk.com, where registered language learners meet for language exchange to practice their foreign language skills. As the leading language-learning software in the world, Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language second nature. Millions of learners in more than 150 countries have already used the company’s software to gain the confidence that comes with truly knowing a new language. “

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

RST has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Colliers Secur. lowered Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Rosetta Stone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rosetta Stone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

RST opened at $29.90 on Friday. Rosetta Stone has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.57 million, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Rosetta Stone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,445,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 163,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 111.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 126,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,270,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 123,939 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 56.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 66,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rosetta Stone (RST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.