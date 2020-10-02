Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) Insider Buys £9,600 in Stock

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn purchased 40,000 shares of Rotala stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,544.10).
Shares of ROL opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91. Rotala Plc has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.33.
About Rotala
See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.