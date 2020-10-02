Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Americas Silver stock opened at C$3.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.37. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.39 and a 1 year high of C$5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $402.10 million and a P/E ratio of -9.18.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$6.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

