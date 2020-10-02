Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Shares of GLUU opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 29.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

