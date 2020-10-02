Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $18.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 280.55% from the company’s current price.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $4.73 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.93.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,054 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 670.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,656,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,786 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,004,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 678.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,325 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

