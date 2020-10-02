Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

