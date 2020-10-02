Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades William Hill (LON:WMH) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the gambling company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 135 ($1.76).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of William Hill to a sell rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 189.54 ($2.48).

LON:WMH opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.67) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.27. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 28.63 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 313 ($4.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

