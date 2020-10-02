Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LVMUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

LVMUY stock opened at $95.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

