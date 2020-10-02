Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RUTH. Stephens boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $385.90 million, a P/E ratio of -184.17 and a beta of 2.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 713,295 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 123,672 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.