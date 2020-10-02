S & U (LON:SUS) Issues Earnings Results

S & U (LON:SUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 41.90 ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:SUS opened at GBX 1,670 ($21.82) on Friday. S & U has a 12-month low of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.67). The company has a market cap of $202.63 million and a P/E ratio of 6.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,609.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,640.82. The company has a quick ratio of 40.80, a current ratio of 40.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. S & U’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price (up from GBX 2,300 ($30.05)) on shares of S & U in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of S & U in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

About S & U

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

