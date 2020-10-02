San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN) Director Buys C$28,710.00 in Stock

San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN) Director Andrew Brooks Carstensen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 358,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,781.80.

CVE:SMN opened at C$0.27 on Friday. San Marco Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24.

About San Marco Resources

San Marco Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal properties include the Chunibas project covering an area of 530 hectares and Mariana project consisting of 72,820 hectares located in the Sierra Madre Occidental area of Northern Mexico; and the 1068 project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located in Hermosillo, Sonora State in Mexico.

