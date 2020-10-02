San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN) Director Buys C$28,710.00 in Stock

San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN) Director Andrew Brooks Carstensen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 358,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,781.80.
CVE:SMN opened at C$0.27 on Friday. San Marco Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24.
About San Marco Resources
Further Reading: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for San Marco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Marco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.