Sartorius (ETR:SRT) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Sartorius AG (ETR:SRT) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €295.00 ($347.06) and last traded at €295.00 ($347.06). 1,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €290.00 ($341.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €283.78 and a 200-day moving average of €256.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.20.

About Sartorius (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

