Scala (XLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $283.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market cap of $586,149.39 and approximately $283.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00256800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00087662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.01529930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00172736 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,052,339,744 coins and its circulating supply is 9,252,339,744 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.