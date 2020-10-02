Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.