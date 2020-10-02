SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s (SDR) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

SDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,520 ($32.93) to GBX 2,690 ($35.15) in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,640 ($34.50) to GBX 2,610 ($34.10) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,203 ($28.79) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,687.40 ($35.12).

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,742 ($35.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,842.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,800.21. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12 month low of GBX 1,711 ($22.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,465 ($45.28).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.20%.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

