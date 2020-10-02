Scotiabank Boosts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$16.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAS. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.90.

Get Cascades alerts:

TSE CAS opened at C$16.57 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$9.94 and a 1 year high of C$16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 2.0299999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.