SDL (LON:SDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $524.88

SDL plc (LON:SDL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $524.88 and traded as high as $700.00. SDL shares last traded at $680.00, with a volume of 428,156 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised SDL to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $593.51 million and a P/E ratio of 28.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 687.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 525.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

